Sunvault Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVLT) Short Interest Update

Sunvault Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVLT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 5,800.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Sunvault Energy Price Performance

OTCMKTS SVLT remained flat at $0.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01. Sunvault Energy has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.02.

Get Sunvault Energy alerts:

Sunvault Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Sunvault Energy, Inc provides renewables integration into energy production, energy delivery, and energy consumption, as well as transport services. It is involved in the development of vertical solar appliance; PolyCell, a multi-celled battery for energy storage; and All-in-One, a photovoltaic and electrochemical cell that generates and stores energy at the molecular level.

Receive News & Ratings for Sunvault Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunvault Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.