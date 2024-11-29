Sunvault Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVLT) Short Interest Update

Sunvault Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVLT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 5,800.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Sunvault Energy Price Performance
OTCMKTS SVLT remained flat at $0.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01. Sunvault Energy has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.02.
Sunvault Energy Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sunvault Energy
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- The Latest 13F Filings Are In: See Where Big Money Is Flowing
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- 3 Penny Stocks Ready to Break Out in 2025
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- FMC, Mosaic, Nutrien: Top Agricultural Stocks With Big Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Sunvault Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunvault Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.