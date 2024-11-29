Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 630,003 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,786 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $11,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in Sunrun by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 182,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 38,675 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Sunrun by 229.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 246,893 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,459,000 after purchasing an additional 172,058 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Sunrun by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,430,327 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $61,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,163 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 233,551 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 142,880 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 67,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $11.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.38. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $22.26.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RUN shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Sunrun from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sunrun from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Sunrun from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Sunrun from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Sunrun from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.28.

In other news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $42,968.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 308,260 shares in the company, valued at $5,619,579.80. This trade represents a 0.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $497,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,092,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,858,913.24. This represents a 4.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,795 shares of company stock valued at $3,071,225 over the last three months. 3.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

