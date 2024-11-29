Suncorp Group Limited to Issue Interim Dividend of $1.29 (ASX:SUNPH)

Suncorp Group Limited (ASX:SUNPH – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, October 11th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 1.294 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, December 1st.
Suncorp Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.35, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.09.
Suncorp Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Suncorp Group
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Zeta Global Holdings Insiders Buy Stock After Short-Report
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Stocks That Never Lived Up to the Hype
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- 3 Stocks to Ride the Manufacturing Sector’s Big Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for Suncorp Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncorp Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.