Strix Group (LON:KETL) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 48.05 ($0.61) and last traded at GBX 53.40 ($0.68), with a volume of 2116619 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 60.20 ($0.76).

Strix Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £122.75 million, a P/E ratio of 1,800.00 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 63.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 76.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.14, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

About Strix Group

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, and other products, such as water dispensers, taps, jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices, as well as small household appliances for personal health and wellness.

