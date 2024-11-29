StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Express (NYSE:EXPR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Express (NYSE:EXPR – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Express Stock Down 100.0 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average of $0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Express has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $17.84.
Express Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Express
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Eli Lilly, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca: 2025 Vaccine Makers to Watch
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- DICK’S Sporting Goods: The Under-the-Radar Buy-and-Hold Winner
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- 2 Cheap Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy Instead of Chasing IonQ
Receive News & Ratings for Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.