StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

Energy Focus Price Performance

EFOI opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.42. Energy Focus has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $2.90.

Get Energy Focus alerts:

About Energy Focus

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Focus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Focus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.