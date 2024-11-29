StockNews.com Downgrades Maximus (NYSE:MMS) to Hold

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:MMS traded down $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $72.50. 1,701,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,183. Maximus has a fifty-two week low of $71.75 and a fifty-two week high of $93.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.17 and its 200-day moving average is $87.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

In other news, insider Michelle F. Link sold 1,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.56, for a total value of $126,159.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,567 shares in the company, valued at $607,841.52. This represents a 17.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMS. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maximus during the third quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 224.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 344 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 201.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 392 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in Maximus by 8,788.9% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 800 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariadne Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Maximus during the second quarter worth $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

