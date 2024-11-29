Spyglass Capital Management LLC Has $62.93 Million Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Spyglass Capital Management LLC grew its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 547,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,616 shares during the period. Snowflake comprises about 4.1% of Spyglass Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Spyglass Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of Snowflake worth $62,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNOW. LRI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 155.6% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.09.

Snowflake Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:SNOW opened at $173.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.88 and its 200-day moving average is $128.64. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.13 and a 52 week high of $237.72.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Frank Slootman sold 20,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.26, for a total value of $3,595,283.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 208,735 shares in the company, valued at $36,582,896.10. This represents a 8.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 76,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.42, for a total transaction of $12,916,466.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 346,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,398,119.22. This represents a 18.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 204,661 shares of company stock valued at $32,004,752. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

