Spyglass Capital Management LLC Acquires 77,211 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Spyglass Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,301,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,211 shares during the quarter. WillScot Mobile Mini accounts for about 3.2% of Spyglass Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Spyglass Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $48,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WSC. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.3% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 48,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 149.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 260,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,090,000 after acquiring an additional 155,928 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 129.2% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 13,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 7,486 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 234.1% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 37,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 26,569 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 66.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,434,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $38.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 347.21, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.37. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $32.71 and a 52 week high of $52.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.10.

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $601.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.83 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 1.05%. WillScot Mobile Mini’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CAO Sally J. Shanks sold 14,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total transaction of $487,706.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,113 shares in the company, valued at $905,859.97. This represents a 35.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gerard E. Holthaus acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.99 per share, for a total transaction of $174,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 411,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,388,622.79. This trade represents a 1.23 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 20,000 shares of company stock worth $728,750. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

WSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America lowered their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

