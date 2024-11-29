SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Sold by Hantz Financial Services Inc.

Hantz Financial Services Inc. cut its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,417 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,012 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $12,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPSC. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the first quarter valued at $329,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 49,329 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,117,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPS Commerce during the 1st quarter worth $465,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 14,255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPS Commerce Stock Performance

SPS Commerce stock opened at $192.57 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.58 and a fifty-two week high of $218.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.14 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $163.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.30 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on SPS Commerce from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on SPS Commerce from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $198.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at SPS Commerce

In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Chadwick Collins sold 6,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.69, for a total transaction of $1,160,509.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,238,941.74. This represents a 11.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

