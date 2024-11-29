SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $65.83 and last traded at $65.83, with a volume of 5859 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.34.

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $864.21 million, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF stock. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

About SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF

The SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (SPGM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. SPGM was launched on Feb 27, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

