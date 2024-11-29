SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 927,786 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 220% from the previous session’s volume of 290,281 shares.The stock last traded at $108.03 and had previously closed at $108.61.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.30 and its 200 day moving average is $100.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 114.1% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 261.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000.

About SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

