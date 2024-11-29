Sound Point Meridian Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SPMC) Short Interest Update

Sound Point Meridian Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SPMC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 56.0% from the October 31st total of 5,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Sound Point Meridian Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock.

In other news, Chairman Stephen Ketchum bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.32 per share, for a total transaction of $81,280.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 23,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,984.32. This represents a 20.70 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders purchased a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $121,850 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of Sound Point Meridian Capital in the second quarter worth about $827,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sound Point Meridian Capital in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sound Point Meridian Capital in the third quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sound Point Meridian Capital in the second quarter worth about $2,860,000.

Shares of Sound Point Meridian Capital stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.36. 6,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,508. Sound Point Meridian Capital has a twelve month low of $18.20 and a twelve month high of $21.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.71.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

Sound Point Meridian Capital Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in third-party collateralized loan obligation equity and mezzanine tranches.

