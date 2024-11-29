Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Short Interest Up 225.0% in November

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 225.0% from the October 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Sonova Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SONVY traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.84. The stock had a trading volume of 10,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.11. Sonova has a one year low of $54.18 and a one year high of $77.56.

Get Sonova alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on SONVY shares. Barclays lowered Sonova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Sonova to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sonova to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Sonova to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Sonova Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sonova Holding AG manufactures and sells hearing care solutions for adults and children in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The Hearing Instruments segments engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and service of hearing instruments and related products, as well as wireless headsets, speech-enhanced hearables, and audiophile headphones under the Phonak, Unitron, Hansaton, and Sennheiser brand names; and audiological care services under the AudioNova, Audium, Audition Santé, Boots Hearingcare, Connect Hearing, Geers, Hansaton, Lapperre, Schoonenberg, and Triton Hearing brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sonova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.