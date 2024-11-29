SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY) Trading Down 0.6% – Here’s Why

SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $110.16 and last traded at $110.78. Approximately 30,087 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 48,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.44.

SoFi Select 500 ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 1.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoFi Select 500 ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in SoFi Select 500 ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 52,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF by 106.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 9,130 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SoFi Select 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $348,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in SoFi Select 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $582,000. Finally, Sofi Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in SoFi Select 500 ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 30,635,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,414,000 after buying an additional 1,370,977 shares in the last quarter.

SoFi Select 500 ETF Company Profile

The SoFi Select 500 ETF (SFY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive SoFi US 500 Growth index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of US large-cap equities selected by market-cap. SFY was launched on Apr 11, 2019 and is managed by SoFi.

