Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $69.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 26.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SW. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Smurfit Westrock from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Smurfit Westrock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Smurfit Westrock from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.57.

Smurfit Westrock Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smurfit Westrock

Shares of NYSE:SW traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 679,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,118,184. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.33. Smurfit Westrock has a fifty-two week low of $38.55 and a fifty-two week high of $56.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 303.85 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Smurfit Westrock in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the third quarter worth $32,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the third quarter worth $42,000. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Smurfit Westrock

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

