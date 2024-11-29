Skillsoft (NYSE:SKIL) Stock Price Down 1.5% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Skillsoft Corp. (NYSE:SKIL – Get Free Report) fell 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.78 and last traded at $15.07. 9,001 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 52,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.30.
Skillsoft Stock Down 1.5 %
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.
Skillsoft (NYSE:SKIL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.96) by $1.56. Skillsoft had a negative return on equity of 41.27% and a negative net margin of 63.42%. The company had revenue of $132.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.39 million. Equities analysts forecast that Skillsoft Corp. will post -10.64 earnings per share for the current year.
Skillsoft Corp. provides content and platform and instructor-led training services in the United States and internationally. The company's Content & Platform segment engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its content learning solutions in areas, such as leadership and business, technology and developer, and compliance comprising individualized coaching, as well as technical skill areas.
