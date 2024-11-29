Skillsoft (NYSE:SKIL) Stock Price Down 1.5% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Skillsoft Corp. (NYSE:SKIL – Get Free Report) fell 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.78 and last traded at $15.07. 9,001 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 52,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.30.

Skillsoft Stock Down 1.5 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Skillsoft (NYSE:SKIL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.96) by $1.56. Skillsoft had a negative return on equity of 41.27% and a negative net margin of 63.42%. The company had revenue of $132.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.39 million. Equities analysts forecast that Skillsoft Corp. will post -10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skillsoft

Skillsoft Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Skillsoft during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Skillsoft by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Skillsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skillsoft by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skillsoft Corp. provides content and platform and instructor-led training services in the United States and internationally. The company's Content & Platform segment engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its content learning solutions in areas, such as leadership and business, technology and developer, and compliance comprising individualized coaching, as well as technical skill areas.

