Sio Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN)

Sio Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TERN has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.70.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 7.8 %

Shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.34 on Friday. Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $11.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.49.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts predict that Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jill M. Quigley sold 17,235 shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $172,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,000. The trade was a 53.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark J. Vignola sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,940 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,340. This represents a 9.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Terns Pharmaceuticals

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule product candidates for the treatment of oncology, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in phase 1 clinical trial for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.

