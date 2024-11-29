Sio Capital Management LLC Buys 1,193,024 Shares of Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX)

Sio Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Free Report) by 153.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,971,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,193,024 shares during the period. Ventyx Biosciences makes up approximately 1.7% of Sio Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Sio Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ventyx Biosciences were worth $4,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 64.6% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 5,829,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287,570 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 485,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 17,898 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 10.2% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 462,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 42,600 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $608,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 58.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 84,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Ventyx Biosciences Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ VTYX opened at $2.65 on Friday. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $11.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.20 and a 200-day moving average of $2.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VTYX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Ventyx Biosciences from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ventyx Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ventyx Biosciences

In other Ventyx Biosciences news, CEO Raju Mohan purchased 261,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.01 per share, for a total transaction of $526,121.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,175,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,371,806.28. The trade was a 13.68 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile



Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. The company’s lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn’s disease.

