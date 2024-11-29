Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Shares Sold by Cynosure Group LLC

Cynosure Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 55.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,010 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,542 shares during the period. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SSD. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 24.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,710,358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $327,140,000 after purchasing an additional 333,390 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,421,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $271,972,000 after buying an additional 24,253 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 945,421 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $159,343,000 after buying an additional 39,803 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.4% during the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 604,806 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,928,000 after acquiring an additional 8,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 487,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,585 shares in the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simpson Manufacturing Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE SSD opened at $186.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $186.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.32. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.42 and a 12 month high of $218.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $587.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.00 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $202.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

