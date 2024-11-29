Sigma Lithium (OTCMKTS:SGMLF) Stock Price Up 1.4% – Should You Buy?

Sigma Lithium Corporation (OTCMKTS:SGMLF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.00 and last traded at $13.89. 414,647 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5,236% from the average session volume of 7,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.70.

Sigma Lithium Trading Up 1.4 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.65.

About Sigma Lithium

Sigma Lithium Corp. engages in the production a lithium property. It focuses its project in Minas Gerais. The firm also plans to build a world-class commercial-scale lithium concentration plant. The company was founded on April 30, 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

