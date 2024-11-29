Short Interest in Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) Increases By 125.6%

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, an increase of 125.6% from the October 31st total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 193,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viomi Technology

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Viomi Technology stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 31,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Viomi Technology Stock Down 7.2 %

VIOT stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.67. The company had a trading volume of 615,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.79. Viomi Technology has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $1.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day moving average of $1.20.

About Viomi Technology

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, and other smart devices, as well as blenders.

