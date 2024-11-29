Short Interest in Vast Renewables Limited (NASDAQ:VSTEW) Increases By 218.0%

Vast Renewables Limited (NASDAQ:VSTEW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, an increase of 218.0% from the October 31st total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Vast Renewables Price Performance
VSTEW opened at $0.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.08. Vast Renewables has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.51.
Vast Renewables Limited is a construction company in the Construction Materials industry.
