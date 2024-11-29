Short Interest in Tri City Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:TRCY) Increases By 100.0%

Tri City Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:TRCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Tri City Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TRCY opened at $13.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.43. Tri City Bankshares has a 52 week low of $10.11 and a 52 week high of $13.95.

Tri City Bankshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 28th. Tri City Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 19.36%.

Tri City Bankshares Company Profile

Tri City Bankshares Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides various banking products and services primarily in Southeastern Wisconsin. The company accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, youth and health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

