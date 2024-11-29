Short Interest in Tradr 1.5X Short NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDS) Decreases By 32.2%

Tradr 1.5X Short NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 312,000 shares, a decline of 32.2% from the October 31st total of 460,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,969,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Tradr 1.5X Short NVDA Daily ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ NVDS traded down $1.01 on Friday, reaching $27.93. 463,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,481,199. Tradr 1.5X Short NVDA Daily ETF has a one year low of $24.15 and a one year high of $187.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.02.

Tradr 1.5X Short NVDA Daily ETF Company Profile

The AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF (NVDS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NVIDIA Corporation index. The fund provides inverse (-1.25x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Nvidia stock. NVDS was launched on Jul 14, 2022 and is managed by AXS Investments.

