Short Interest in THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Increases By 322.3%

THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,700 shares, a growth of 322.3% from the October 31st total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

THK Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of THKLY stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.79. The company had a trading volume of 16,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,448. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 4.51. THK has a twelve month low of $7.68 and a twelve month high of $12.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.19.

THK Company Profile

THK Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of mechanical components worldwide. The company provides linear motion (LM) guides, ball screws, ball splines, LM guide actuators, cross roller rings/ double row angular contact ring, electric actuators, linear motor actuators, cam followers, roller followers, linear bushes, LM strokes, slide packs, slide rails, cross roller guides and tables, linear ball slides, LM and flat rollers, spline nuts, screw nuts, change nuts, precision linear packs, link balls, rod ends, spherical plain bearings, lubrication accessories, and seismic isolation products.

