Short Interest in THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Increases By 322.3%

THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,700 shares, a growth of 322.3% from the October 31st total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
THK Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of THKLY stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.79. The company had a trading volume of 16,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,448. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 4.51. THK has a twelve month low of $7.68 and a twelve month high of $12.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.19.
THK Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than THK
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Eli Lilly, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca: 2025 Vaccine Makers to Watch
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- DICK’S Sporting Goods: The Under-the-Radar Buy-and-Hold Winner
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- 2 Cheap Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy Instead of Chasing IonQ
Receive News & Ratings for THK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.