Short Interest in Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) Grows By 6,800.0%

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 6,800.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 194,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Tgs Asa Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TGSGY opened at $9.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.78. Tgs Asa has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $13.87.

Get Tgs Asa alerts:

Tgs Asa Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a $0.1396 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This is an increase from Tgs Asa’s previous dividend of $0.09. Tgs Asa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.30%.

Tgs Asa Company Profile

TGS ASA provides geoscience data services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers geophysical data, including multi-client seismic data; geological data comprising well data products, and interpretive studies and services; and interpretation products and data integration solutions. It also provides imaging services, which include 2D and 3D seismic imaging solution in depth and time domains; marine, land, and ocean bottom nodes; and transition zone, multi component, and 4D time-lapse processing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tgs Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tgs Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.