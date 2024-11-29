Short Interest in TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Expands By 616.7%

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 616.7% from the October 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 184,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TDK Stock Performance

Shares of TTDKY stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.26. 66,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,745. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.04. TDK has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $14.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Get TDK alerts:

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter. TDK had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 8.23%. On average, analysts forecast that TDK will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

About TDK

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Energy Application Products, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TDK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TDK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.