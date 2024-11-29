Short Interest in Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Declines By 66.7%

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the October 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SYIEY shares. Citigroup upgraded Symrise to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays upgraded Symrise to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

SYIEY stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.61. 56,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,712. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.76. Symrise has a twelve month low of $24.92 and a twelve month high of $34.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health; and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and product solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for fish feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

