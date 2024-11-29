Short Interest in Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF) Decreases By 93.9%

Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 93.9% from the October 31st total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Steppe Gold Trading Up 0.3 %
OTCMKTS STPGF traded up $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.45. The company had a trading volume of 4,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,513. Steppe Gold has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.54 and its 200-day moving average is $0.49.
Steppe Gold Company Profile
