Short Interest in Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Rises By 323.4%

Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, an increase of 323.4% from the October 31st total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
STRNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut Severn Trent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup upgraded Severn Trent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.
Severn Trent Price Performance
Severn Trent Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.6167 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Severn Trent’s payout ratio is currently 137.91%.
Severn Trent Company Profile
Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses.
