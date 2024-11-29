Short Interest in Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPHW) Increases By 585.7%

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPHW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a growth of 585.7% from the October 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 6.5 %

NASDAQ RVPHW traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.22. 2,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,128. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.18. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $1.62.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, cardiovascular, metabolic, and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is brilaroxazine (RP5063), which is in Phase III clinical trials for use in the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as completed Phase I clinical trials to treat bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attentiondeficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia or Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease psychosis, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pulmonary arterial hypertension, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

