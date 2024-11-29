Short Interest in Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPHW) Increases By 585.7%

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPHW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a growth of 585.7% from the October 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Reviva Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 6.5 %
NASDAQ RVPHW traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.22. 2,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,128. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.18. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $1.62.
Reviva Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
