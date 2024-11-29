Short Interest in PodcastOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:PODC) Drops By 21.7%

PodcastOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:PODC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,100 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the October 31st total of 65,300 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

PodcastOne Trading Up 5.1 %

NASDAQ:PODC opened at $2.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.58. PodcastOne has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $2.70.

Get PodcastOne alerts:

Insider Transactions at PodcastOne

In related news, Director D Jonathan Merriman bought 17,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $30,438.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 165,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,729.69. This trade represents a 12.06 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 76,855 shares of company stock valued at $133,178 in the last three months. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PodcastOne

PodcastOne, Inc operates as a podcast platform and publisher. The company offers its content to audiences through podcasting distribution platforms, including its website, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, and others. It also produces vodcasts, branded podcasts, merchandise, and live events. In addition, the company builds, owns, and operates LaunchPadOne, a self-publishing podcast platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PodcastOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PodcastOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.