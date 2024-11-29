Short Interest in Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWG) Expands By 815.7%

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,400 shares, a growth of 815.7% from the October 31st total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 148,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of COWG stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,837. Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF has a 12-month low of $22.43 and a 12-month high of $34.02. The stock has a market cap of $292.46 million, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.49 and a 200 day moving average of $28.15.

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.0322 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF stock. Team Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF ( NASDAQ:COWG Free Report ) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Team Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Team Financial Group LLC owned about 1.60% of Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF worth $3,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

The Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (COWG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a price momentum-weighted index of 100 large-cap US companies that exhibit the highest growth characteristics. COWG was launched on Dec 21, 2022 and is managed by Pacer.

