Short Interest in Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Decreases By 25.3%

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decrease of 25.3% from the October 31st total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Bond Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Bond Fund by 14.8% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 14,330 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Bond Fund by 1,545.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 100,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 94,259 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in Invesco Bond Fund by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 98,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 5,255 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco Bond Fund by 41.3% in the third quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 93,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 27,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Bond Fund by 2.6% in the third quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Bond Fund Price Performance

VBF traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $15.80. The company had a trading volume of 12,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,087. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.28. Invesco Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $15.03 and a 12-month high of $17.48.

Invesco Bond Fund Announces Dividend

Invesco Bond Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%.

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

