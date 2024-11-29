Short Interest in Iida Group Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ANTOF) Declines By 23.5%

Iida Group Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ANTOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 588,400 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the October 31st total of 769,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Iida Group Price Performance
Shares of ANTOF remained flat at C$17.00 during trading hours on Friday. Iida Group has a fifty-two week low of C$17.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$17.00 and its 200-day moving average is C$17.00.
About Iida Group
