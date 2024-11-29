Short Interest in Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Drops By 60.0%

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the October 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hang Seng Bank Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS HSNGY traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.78. The stock had a trading volume of 8,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,334. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.60. Hang Seng Bank has a 52-week low of $10.20 and a 52-week high of $14.81.

Hang Seng Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1359 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 23rd. This is a positive change from Hang Seng Bank’s previous dividend of $0.14.

About Hang Seng Bank

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprises, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, the Mainland of China, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking, Global Markets, and Other.

