Short Interest in Halfords Group plc (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) Rises By 1,000.0%

Halfords Group plc (OTCMKTS:HLFDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Halfords Group Stock Performance

Shares of HLFDY stock remained flat at $3.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Halfords Group has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $5.14.

Halfords Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0756 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

Halfords Group Company Profile

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Car Servicing. The Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, leisure, cycling products and accessories, auto parts, and accessories through its stores and online.

