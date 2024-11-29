Short Interest in Energy Transition Minerals Ltd (OTCMKTS:GDLNF) Increases By 109.4%

Energy Transition Minerals Ltd (OTCMKTS:GDLNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, an increase of 109.4% from the October 31st total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 582,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

GDLNF traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 38,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,949. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02. Energy Transition Minerals has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.03.

Energy Transition Minerals Ltd involves in the mineral exploration and evaluation activities in Australia. It explores for rare earth elements and lithium. Its flagship project is the Kvanefjeld project located in southern Greenland. The company was formerly known as Greenland Minerals Limited and changed its name to Energy Transition Minerals Ltd in November 2022.

