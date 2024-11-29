Short Interest in Energy Transition Minerals Ltd (OTCMKTS:GDLNF) Increases By 109.4%

Energy Transition Minerals Ltd (OTCMKTS:GDLNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, an increase of 109.4% from the October 31st total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 582,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Energy Transition Minerals Price Performance
GDLNF traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 38,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,949. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02. Energy Transition Minerals has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.03.
About Energy Transition Minerals
