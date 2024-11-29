Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Grows By 88.4%

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, an increase of 88.4% from the October 31st total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund during the third quarter valued at $3,287,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,390,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 353,941 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,025,000 after purchasing an additional 46,186 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 111.8% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 38,692 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 20,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 6.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,118,000 after buying an additional 11,350 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $25.86. 38,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,203. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.65. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $22.27 and a 1 year high of $27.00.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.1733 per share. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.04%.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

