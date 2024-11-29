Short Interest in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) Drops By 61.5%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 61.5% from the October 31st total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CHS stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CHS were worth $2,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

CHS Trading Up 0.6 %

CHSCL stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,851. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.13 and its 200-day moving average is $25.98. CHS has a 1 year low of $25.17 and a 1 year high of $26.63.

CHS Announces Dividend

CHS Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.4688 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

