Short Interest in Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Declines By 51.4%

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decrease of 51.4% from the October 31st total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Centrica Stock Down 0.5 %

OTCMKTS:CPYYY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.36. 1,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,633. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.66. Centrica has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $8.13.

Get Centrica alerts:

Centrica Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0691 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Centrica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Centrica

About Centrica

(Get Free Report)

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Centrica Energy, and Upstream segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.