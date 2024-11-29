Short Interest in Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG) Grows By 57.8%

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,400 shares, a growth of 57.8% from the October 31st total of 98,500 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Bragg Gaming Group in a research report on Monday, October 14th.

Bragg Gaming Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bragg Gaming Group

NASDAQ BRAG opened at $3.34 on Friday. Bragg Gaming Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.86 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRAG. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Bragg Gaming Group by 40.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 124,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 36,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bragg Gaming Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bragg Gaming Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Bragg Gaming Group Company Profile

Bragg Gaming Group Inc provides business to business online gaming technology platform and casino content aggregator worldwide. The company offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and virtual sports, as well as live dealer games. It also provides player account management platform, a multi-channel and cross-product that enables operators to manage the entire product suite using one shared account and one wallet for casino, lottery, sportsbook, and other operations; and Fuze, a single integrated platform that delivers third party gaming content.

