Short Interest in ASR Nederland (OTCMKTS:ASRRF) Decreases By 27.0%

ASR Nederland (OTCMKTS:ASRRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 496,000 shares, a drop of 27.0% from the October 31st total of 679,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of ASRRF stock remained flat at $50.49 on Friday. ASR Nederland has a twelve month low of $45.57 and a twelve month high of $50.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.44.

ASR Nederland N.V. provides various insurance and non-insurance products and services to private and business customers in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through five segments: Non-Life, Life, Asset Management, Distribution and Services, and Holding and Other. The company offers non-life insurance products, including motor vehicle and commercial fleet, fire, travel, leisure, transport, liability, agricultural, construction motorized vehicles, and construction all risk and assistance insurance products; self-employed disability, sickness leave, and group disability insurance products; and health insurance products comprising basic and supplementary health insurance products.

