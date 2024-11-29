Short Interest in Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Expands By 255.6%

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 255.6% from the October 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of Arkema stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $78.18. 16,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,121. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.27. Arkema has a 52 week low of $76.21 and a 52 week high of $114.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.03.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter. Arkema had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 7.99%. Equities research analysts predict that Arkema will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials and Coating Solutions, and Intermediates. The Adhesive Solutions segment provides solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.

