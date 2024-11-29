Short Interest in AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF) Drops By 97.3%

AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decline of 97.3% from the October 31st total of 211,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 708,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AmmPower Stock Performance

AMMPF stock traded up 0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 681,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,289. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of 0.02. AmmPower has a 52-week low of 0.01 and a 52-week high of 0.05.

Get AmmPower alerts:

AmmPower Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

AmmPower Corp., a clean energy company, engages in the manufacturing and selling of green ammonia to farmers, and distributors and retailers of anhydrous ammonia used in fertilizer in Canada and the United States. It owns the Whabouchi South lithium exploration property located in the James Bay/Eeyou Istche region of Quebec.

Receive News & Ratings for AmmPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmmPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.