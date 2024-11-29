Short Interest in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Grows By 79.2%

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a growth of 79.2% from the October 31st total of 893,100 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 347,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AFG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on American Financial Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on American Financial Group from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

American Financial Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of AFG traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $147.93. The stock had a trading volume of 415,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,030. The company has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.79. American Financial Group has a 52 week low of $110.53 and a 52 week high of $150.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.42 and a 200 day moving average of $131.19.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.20). American Financial Group had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Financial Group will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.00. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 29.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 44.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its position in American Financial Group by 10,460.0% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

