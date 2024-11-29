Short Interest in AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) Decreases By 78.0%

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, a drop of 78.0% from the October 31st total of 173,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 336,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
AirNet Technology Stock Down 5.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ANTE traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.42. 83,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,756. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.71. AirNet Technology has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $2.90.
AirNet Technology Company Profile
