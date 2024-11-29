Short Interest in abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) Increases By 106.5%

abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCOGet Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 198,700 shares, an increase of 106.5% from the October 31st total of 96,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

abrdn Global Income Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of abrdn Global Income Fund stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,653. abrdn Global Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.73 and a 52 week high of $6.63.

abrdn Global Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On abrdn Global Income Fund

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in abrdn Global Income Fund stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCOFree Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of abrdn Global Income Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

About abrdn Global Income Fund

Abrdn Global Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

