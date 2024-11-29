Short Interest in abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) Increases By 106.5%

abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 198,700 shares, an increase of 106.5% from the October 31st total of 96,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

abrdn Global Income Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of abrdn Global Income Fund stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,653. abrdn Global Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.73 and a 52 week high of $6.63.

abrdn Global Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On abrdn Global Income Fund

About abrdn Global Income Fund

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in abrdn Global Income Fund stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:FCO Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of abrdn Global Income Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Global Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

