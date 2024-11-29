Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Short Interest Up 578.3% in November

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a growth of 578.3% from the October 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 268,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shiseido Stock Performance

Shares of Shiseido stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.52. 71,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,479. Shiseido has a 52-week low of $16.85 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 926.00, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.93.

Shiseido Company Profile

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; and skincare and makeup products. It also engages in the restaurant and food, and retail businesses; and operates beauty salons. In addition, the company operates and supports SABFA, a professional hair makeup training school.

